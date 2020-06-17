What to expect at Apple’s all-virtual WWDC20

Apple’s 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference is around the corner, and it promises to be one of the most closely-watched Apple events in years. WWDC20 kicks off June 22, and it’ll take place in an all-virtual format, a change the company announced weeks ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annie Gaus for TheStreet:

Apple is expected to introduce a new MacOS that includes a number of enhancements, such as a built-in language translator and improvements to heavily-used apps like iMessage and Siri. Investors will also be watching for clues about Apple’s reported plans to move away from Intel and towards its own Arm-based processors. Apple is close to making the switch, Bloomberg reported this month, but the exact timing is unknown. Apple could announce the new in-house chips at WWDC — and once implemented, they could allow the company to more closely control the timing of new computers.

Apple is likely to spotlight any updates to its services slate, which now includes Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade and Apple Card. Beta code for a forthcoming iOS update suggests that a services bundle may be coming soon. If a services bundle is indeed on the way, as has been long rumored, it may be introduced at WWDC on in an iOS update in the coming weeks…

In its software previews, Apple often drops hints about products coming down the pike. Its iOS 14 announcement will help set the stage for the 5G iPhone, one of Apple’s most heavily anticipated iPhone upgrades in years.