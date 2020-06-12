Apple reopening 32 UK Apple Retail Stores on June 15th

All Apple Retail Stores in England, and one in Northern Ireland, will reopen on Monday, June 15th in the UK with new coronavirus related hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

The UK openings follow the reduction of coronavirus lockdown conditions in England and Northern Ireland. Apple’s five other UK stores in the region are located in Scotland and Wales, where no decision has yet been made about reopening businesses.

David Phelan for The Independent:

In a statement provided exclusively to The Independent, Apple said: “We’re excited to begin welcoming visitors back to our stores in England and Northern Ireland on Monday. We’ve missed our customers and look forward to offering our support. “With many working and learning from home we look forward to providing the service and support they need, whether that be picking up a new product or getting help with one they already own. Our newly reopened stores have significant safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy. Our social distance protocol means a limited number of visitors in the store at one time so there may be a delay for walk-in customers. For more ways to shop and additional information on these new guidelines and store hours, please visit apple.com/retail. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19 and those working around the clock to treat, study and contain its spread.”

MacDailyNews Take: Shop Apple Store Online as much as you can and use the physical stores for Genius Bar appointments when absolutely necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic which will hopefully, and blessedly, end sooner than later!