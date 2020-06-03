Peloton launches Apple TV app with thousands of workouts

On Tuesday, Peloton launched a new Apple TV app that provides easy access to its full library of live and on-demand workout videos. There are thousands of workouts for running, cycling, walking, strength training, yoga, yoga, HIIT, meditation, stretching, and more. Transform your fitness routine at home or outside with thousands of on-demand classes taught by one of Peloton’s 30+ world-class instructors.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Peloton bikes already feature a built-in touchscreen for accessing workout videos, but the Apple TV app allows the videos to be watched on a larger TV without AirPlay. Some workouts are designed with the Peloton bike or treadmill in mind, but other exercises can be done on the floor with a mat, such as yoga, stretching, and meditation.

MacDailyNews Take: The Peloton app is free, but requires a $12.99/month membership if you don’t have one already.

How To Join and Access The Peloton App

• New to Peloton? Download the app and get started with a 30-day free trial to access every Peloton class with any equipment or none at all. Afterward, subscribe to our Digital Membership for $12.99/month.

• Peloton Bike or Tread owners: The Peloton App is free with your membership. Just log in to your account on the app for your complimentary, unlimited access.

More info here.