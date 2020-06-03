Apple disables and tracks looted iPhones

Apple, which has seen its stores in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland and Washington, D.C. broken into and looted, isn’t letting stolen property such as iPhones go so easily.
Nicole Lyn Pesce for MarketWatch:
Images of stolen iPhones are circulating on Reddit and Twitter showing a message that warns that the phone has been disabled and is now being tracked. The most viral image shows a device allegedly stolen from a Philadelphia store, with an alert reading: “Please return to Apple Walnut Street. This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted.”
APPLE DISABLED THE PHONES THAT WERE LOOTED pic.twitter.com/9xp1HhOAeR
— mJ (@disposablefilms) May 31, 2020
Apple has been using proximity software since 2016 that disables any demo devices from working outside of the Apple store, except for responding to the “Find my iPhone” geolocation service that can track a lost or stolen device. So the company has the ability to disable and track any stolen device.
Apple had just started reopening more than 100 stores across the country after closing them due to the coronavirus pandemic, but began temporarily shuttering many retail locations again this week after stores were vandalized or looted over the weekend.
MacDailyNews Take: More proof that criminals aren’t the brightest bulbs in the pack.
I think I lost it when I watched Melrose Mac being destroyed and looted. When I first started consulting back in 2001, they helped me out. Found me clients. Helped me finance gear and equipment for clients, all based on nothing more than my signature. Over the years they’ve always been helpful, the area experts in digital video and music. There has to be retribution for this. I don’t know what, I don’t know how, but the animals destroying businesses and property must be punished.
Some pretty fine cars and clothes on display there. Thank you Antifa and Geo. Sore-ass for this gift of destruction and mayhem. They are both terrorists. Watch Lara Loomer’s report from two days ago and you’ll understand how dangerous.
That was a long time ago. It’s time to hook up with them again.
Dear Melrose Clients,
As many of you have seen in the news, our flagship store was severely looted and damaged. Our headquarters sustained severe fire damage and is not habitable. Most importantly our entire staff is safe and healthy.
We are assessing the damage and working through next steps. We are still available for sales and engineering. Our service and store front operations are currently not available. If you had a device in our Hollywood Service Department, please know that we are working diligently to identify the missing/damaged items and will be reaching out shortly.
For this week, we will determine our hours of operation, and whether or not we will be open to the public, on a day by day basis, based on the circumstances and safety of the city.
As such, we ask that you please reach out to us via phone or email to confirm we are open and able to serve you that day. We thank you for your compassion and understanding during this time.
We wanted to take this time to send our sincerest appreciation for everyone who has reached out with support. To the community, we can not thank you enough for coming on Sunday and helping us start to rebuild.
Our offices might be shattered but we are not broken. We will get through this like we do everything at Melrose – TOGETHER.
#MelroseSTRONG
Thank you,
The entire Melrose Family