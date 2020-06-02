Apple’s iOS 13.5.1 fixes kernel vulnerability used by the unc0ver jailbreak

In iOS 13.5.1, Apple has patched a security vulnerability that allowed hackers to build a jailbreak tool allowing deep access to the iPhone software.

In a security advisory, Apple acknowledged that it had fixed the vulnerability in iOS 13.5.1, posted Monday.

Zack Whittaker for TechCrunch:

The technology giant credited the unc0ver team, which released the jailbreak just last week, for finding the vulnerability. Although details of the vulnerability are not yet public, Apple typically works quickly to patch vulnerabilities that allow jailbreaks, fearing that the same vulnerability could also be abused by malicious hackers. In a tweet, one of the lead jailbreakers confirmed that updating to iOS 13.5.1 will close the vulnerability and render the jailbreak useless. I can confirm the new *OS updates have patched the kernel vulnerability used by the #unc0ver jailbreak. If you are on iOS 13.5, stay and save blobs. If you are not on iOS 13.5, update to it with the IPSW using a computer while it is still being signed and save blobs. — @Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) June 1, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Both iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 have been patched against the jailbreak. In the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) system (CVE-2020-9859), Apple describes the issue as a situation where “an application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges” and says “a memory consumption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.”