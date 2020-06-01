Apple reopening flagship Tokyo stores as Japan eases restrictions

Apple on Wednesday plans to reopen their flagship retail stores in Japan, as the company works to reopen Apple Retail Stores in one of their biggest markets following worldwide shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple Marunouchi is the company’s fifth store in Tokyo. It features a unique facade, with two-story vitrine windows made from specially cast aluminum to obtain three-dimensional rounded corners. The first of their kind, the windows allow the vibrant street life of the surrounding area to connect with the store. Inside, native bamboo lines the window openings to bring the outside in.

Vlad Savov for Bloomberg:

Shuttered after the coronavirus outbreak forced a series of restrictive measures across the country, Apple’s stores in the shopping districts of Omotesando, Ginza and Shibuya are all reopening their doors, with the biggest and latest outlet in Marunouchi joining them. All 10 of Apple’s stores in Japan will be open by midweek, after the company tentatively resumed sales at two of them a week ago. In a statement confirming the original Japan openings, Apple reiterated that stores will require temperature checks at the door, social distancing and the use of masks by customers and staff alike. This is in line with requirements among local Japanese retailers such as Montbell, which turns away customers without face masks.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Japan, and excellent health to all!