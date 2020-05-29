Hong Kong media tycoon vows to stay and ‘fight’ China, backs U.S. pressure

Embattled Hong Kong publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai – one of Hong Kong’s most prominent democracy activists – said on Friday he would fight till the last against Beijing’s imposition of national security laws and keep publishing.

Reuters:

“What I have, this place gave me, I will fight on till the last day. It will be (an) honour if I… sacrifice,” Lai told Reuters in his office, choking up at times.

The pugnacious Lai, a thorn in the side of China, has been identified by observers as one of the main potential targets of the new laws that will outlaw subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign interference.

Lai’s remarks came before U.S. President Donald Trump was due to announce fresh action against China. “Definitely outside support, the so-called foreign influence is our only salvation … I think if the Americans support us very strongly the other countries will follow through. America has to take the lead,” said Lai…

Next Digital publishes Apple Daily, a popular tabloid, known for its feisty and critical coverage of China and Hong Kong, that has been hit by dwindling advertising revenues as well as frequent attacks by pro-Beijing voices in the city.

Next Media is considered one of the key remaining bastions of media freedom in Hong Kong.