Taiwan’s 2020 GDP expected to drop to 5-year low amid pandemic

Taiwan’s GDP is likely to drop to its lowest point in five years in 2020 as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic hurts domestic consumption and the job market, though strong global demand for electronics could cushion the blow for the trade-reliant island.
Taiwan’s economy, a key part of the global technology supply chain, is likely to grow 1.67% this year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Thursday, again downgrading its outlook.
In February it forecast full year growth at 2.37%, but in April the agency’s chief told parliament it was more likely to be 1.3%-1.8%.
The statistics agency said the pandemic has hit the island’s consumption, especially the services sector and tourism, but still-strong global demand for electronics helped offset some of the impact, thanks to the growing need for telecommuting as more people work from home to reduce the risk of infections.
