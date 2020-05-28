J.P. Morgan ups Apple price target on iPhone SE potential

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee lifted his price target on Apple Inc.’s stock from $350 to $365 on Thursday. In a note to clients, Chatterjee expressed optimism for the lower-cost iPhone SE’s potential in emerging markets and, in particular, India.

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

“Apple has struggled to date to build a material presence in India on account of premium price positioning as well as other drivers,” he wrote, but the iPhone SE could be a “panacea” for Apple’s problems in the country.

“We estimate if Apple were able to capture roughly half of the 30 million to 35 million opportunity, it would translate into a 215 million steady annual replacement run-rate for iPhones globally and a ~$7 billion revenue or ~$0.70 cents of EPS upside,” Chatterjee said.

He argued that the $399 price point looks attractive and could help Apple gain market share from Samsung in India.