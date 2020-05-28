HBO pulls participation in Apple TV Channels upon HBO Max debut

As HBO launched its HBO Max app for Apple TV, iOS, and other platforms on Wednesday, the AT&T-owned company pulled participation in the Apple TV Channels app integration. HBO is no longer available to new users accessing Apple’s streaming aggregation hub.
Existing customers who signed up for HBO’s streaming service through Apple TV Channels will retain access to the provider’s content through the TV app. The situation could change in the coming months as HBO pares down its various streaming offerings in a move to consolidate and push users to HBO Max. Users are already being herded toward Max, as advertisements for the new service are plastered across the HBO section of Channels.
It should be noted that Channels programming does not include new shows, movies and specials created or purchased for HBO Max. For example, users attempting to access Looney Tunes cartoons in Channels are directed to download HBO Max via the App Store. Those who subscribed through Channels can, however, use their Apple ID to authenticate the new, and more expansive, HBO Max app which debuted today.
MacDailyNews Take: AT&T likely cares more about amassing HBO Max viewer data than offering convenience to Apple TV app users thru Apple TV Channels.
The Apple TV app is how I choose what to watch. If they drop support for it, I won’t watch them.
They will loose me as a paying customer.
They will lose me as a viewer. Apple TV is how I watch TV.
No change, for me. I choose not to use the Apple TV app, but I find it interesting that others are so committed to it. I wonder if these other people who use the app have a different viewing style than me that makes the TV app so attractive. I find it to be useless.
Am open-minded to different interpretations and would like to know from others why is it so useful to you? What kind of programming do you watch? What “channels” do you subscribe to? Do you watch local channels? What streaming services do you use? Do you have Netflix and how do you handle that content outside of the TV app?
Just found this service/app Just Watch that looks very promising https://www.justwatch.com/. Plan to set it up on an Apple TV tonight to see if it will work for me
Curious if HBO also deleted their content from the Amazon Prime app?
So, we are supposed to believe that people who watch HBO shows regularly, and apparently do so voluntarily, will now STOP watching HBO shows because they changed the button pushing sequence to watch them?