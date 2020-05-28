HBO pulls participation in Apple TV Channels upon HBO Max debut

As HBO launched its HBO Max app for Apple TV, iOS, and other platforms on Wednesday, the AT&T-owned company pulled participation in the Apple TV Channels app integration. HBO is no longer available to new users accessing Apple’s streaming aggregation hub.

Mikey Campbell for AppleInsider:

Existing customers who signed up for HBO’s streaming service through Apple TV Channels will retain access to the provider’s content through the TV app. The situation could change in the coming months as HBO pares down its various streaming offerings in a move to consolidate and push users to HBO Max. Users are already being herded toward Max, as advertisements for the new service are plastered across the HBO section of Channels.

It should be noted that Channels programming does not include new shows, movies and specials created or purchased for HBO Max. For example, users attempting to access Looney Tunes cartoons in Channels are directed to download HBO Max via the App Store. Those who subscribed through Channels can, however, use their Apple ID to authenticate the new, and more expansive, HBO Max app which debuted today.