Apple TV+ lands Hedy Lamarr series starring Gal Gadot

The series starring Gal Gadot as film legend Hedy Lamarr is on the move. Variety has learned exclusively that the project is now set up at Apple with a straight-to-series order after having previously been in the works at Showtime.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

The eight-episode series hails from writer and executive producer Sarah Treem, who previously served as co-creator and showrunner on Showtime’s “The Affair.” Gadot is attached to star and executive produce…

According to multiple sources, the decision to move the series to Apple was at least partially the result of the relationship between Treem and Showtime deteriorating following Ruth Wilson’s exit from “The Affair.” In December 2019, Wilson accused Treem of creating a hostile work environment on the set of the Golden Globe-winning show, which Treem forcefully denied. Treem recently moved to Fox 21 Television Studios with an overall deal in November.

“Hedy Lamarr” will follow the true story of the Hollywood glamour girl, spanning 30 years from Lamarr’s escape from pre-war Vienna; to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. The show will also go into Lamarr’s life as an inventor, including one invention that became the basis for spread spectrum technology used today.