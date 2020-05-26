The Gates Foundation bought 500,000 Apple shares in Q1

The Gates Foundation picked up a cool 501,044 Apple shares in the first calendar quarter of 2020. Apple shares are currently the all-time high ($327.85, set on January 29, 2020).

Philip Elmer-DeWitt for Apple 3.0:

In the first three months of the year, the Gates Foundation Trust bought up 501,044 in Apple shares, according to a SEC filing. The iPhone maker’s stock, which dropped 15% in the first quarter, has since been on a recovery path, appreciating some 25% to trade at $318.89 as of Friday’s close.

Sharon Wrobel for Smarter Analyst:

The trust also built up new positions in Twitter, which has soared 48% in the past two months, by purchasing 272,420 shares. In e-commerce giant Amazon it acquired 60,460 shares. It also bought 552,383 shares of Alibaba… Shares in Amazon have surged 45% since mid-March and were trading at $2,436.88 as of Friday.

MacDailyNews Take: Whoever’s making investment decisions for the old thief is generating a mint.

• What I can’t figure out is why he [Steve Jobs] is even trying [to be the CEO of Apple]? He knows he can’t win. – Bill Gates, June 1998

• The one thing Apple’s providing now is leadership in colors. It won’t take long for us to catch up with that, I don’t think. – Bill Gates, commenting on iMac in colors debut, circa July 2000

• You can’t come up with a new OS. – Bill Gates on why Microsoft chose to put Windows inside Tablet PCs instead of a different operating system designed specifically for tablet use, November 2002

• I don’t believe the success of the iPod is sustainable in the long run. – Bill Gates, May 2005

• There’s nothing that the iPod does that I say, ‘Oh, wow, I don’t think we can do that.’ – Bill Gates, September 2004

Apple will sell some 40 million iPad units this COVIDI-19 pandemic-affected year. Microsoft can’t crack 750K units even for the 2019 holiday shopping quarter.