Apple in iOS 13.5 has introduced an “exposure notification” (née “contact tracing”) API designed to allow apps created by developers working with governments worldwide to notify users of such apps that they’ve come into “contact” with someone who has COVID-19 and potentially been exposed to the virus.

Both Apple’s and Google’s “exposure notification” APIs enable interoperability between iOS and Android devices using apps from public health authorities. These official apps will be available for users to download via their respective app stores.

Next, in the coming months, Apple and Google will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms. This promises to be a more robust solution than an API and would allow more individuals to participate, if they choose to opt in, as well as enable interaction with a broader ecosystem of apps and government health authorities.

In Apple’s iOS 13.5, you can opt out of COVID-19 “exposure notification.”

Here’s how to opt out of COVID-19 contact tracing in iOS 13.5

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Scroll down and tap on Privacy.

3. Tap on Health.

4. Tap on COVID-19 Exposure Logging.

5. Tap the toggle to turn the feature off.

COVID-19 Exposure Logging is set to “Off” by default.

Receiving Exposure Notifications also requires downloading an app from a public health organization that uses the API and agreeing to its terms and conditions.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s easy enough to opt out of contact tracing and, better yet, each app will have to ship with that toggle in the “off” position and ask users for their permission to toggle it on.