Apple releases iOS 13.5

Apple today released iOS 13.5 which speeds up access to the passcode field on devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask and introduces the Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities. This update also introduces an option to control automatic prominence of video tiles on Group FaceTime calls and includes bug fixes and other improvements.

Face ID and Passcode

• Simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask

• Passcode field automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen when you are wearing a face mask

• Also works when authenticating with the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes, and other apps that support signing in with Face ID

Exposure Notification

• Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities

FaceTime

• Option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks

Emergency Services

• Option to automatically share health and other essential information from your Medical ID with emergency services when you place an emergency call (US only)

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.

• Fixes an issue where users may see a black screen when trying to play streaming video from some websites

• Addresses an issue in the share sheet where suggestions and actions may not load

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, iOS 13.5 is snappy, too!