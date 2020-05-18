Apple’s smaller, lower-priced HomePod looms

In the market for an Apple HomePod, but can’t stomach the
$349 $299 price? Well, you may soon be in luck as rumors and signs of an impending new HomePod – HomePod mini? – are ratcheting up. A new “smaller, lower-priced” HomePod may be getting ready to take its bow via press release.
Apple is rumored to have a smaller, lower-priced HomePod on deck for later this year, and there are increasing signs that the new model could be on the horizon.
In addition to Best Buy offering the HomePod on sale for $199.99 this week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman notes that Apple employees are now able to purchase up to 10 HomePods at a 50 percent discount, up from a limit of two.
The larger purchase limit could be part of Apple’s efforts to clear out inventory of the current HomePod ahead of the new model.
Apple employees can also now buy up to 10 (up from 2) with their discount. These things are clearly on the way out. https://t.co/X0ey2QKbxC https://t.co/8sXDf6ifmr
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 18, 2020
MacDailyNews Take: We love our HomePods – they sound great alone and even better in stereo pairs – but we can’t wait for them to be more accessible to a greater number of people who can finally discover what they’ve been missing!
If no aux-in, it’s crippled.
Agreed. Maybe ok in the new, cheaper, “for-all” device, but why the higher priced sku?
Inconsistent ethos.
I just wish that Siri was more useful.
I‘ve never really followed the textiles business closely… there was a larger Apple HomePod Loom? I would imagine listening to music while weaving would be a better experience, just seems like a small market for Apple to go after.
Still, though, larger than the Mac Pro market.
/s
I expect this new device will eventually be bundled with the HomePod Spindle.
Hmmm. It depends on the reason why Apple didn’t sell many of the original HomePod. Was it because they were too expensive or was it because Siri isn’t all that good as a voice assistant? I hope Apple has found the reason and has corrected whatever needed to be done to make it more appealing. I don’t want to hear complaints about this new model not being good enough. I don’t have any interest in voice assistants so I certainly won’t be buying a HomePod. I just hope it’s good enough that other consumers will be buying the new model. I’m guessing Amazon has the voice assistant market pretty much to itself and Amazon will happily take any hardware losses to hold on to that market share. It’s unlikely and unfortunate Apple can’t do anything about it.
No aux in/out wired connections? what is the point, wired audio for music if it isn’t there, you got nothing of quality which is a shame for the price they are asking for that speaker. Siri or any of the other spymasters who cares….