Apple’s smaller, lower-priced HomePod looms

In the market for an Apple HomePod, but can’t stomach the $349 $299 price? Well, you may soon be in luck as rumors and signs of an impending new HomePod – HomePod mini? – are ratcheting up. A new “smaller, lower-priced” HomePod may be getting ready to take its bow via press release.

Apple’s HomePod is a breakthrough wireless speaker for the home that delivers amazing audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio. Designed to work with an Apple Music subscription for access to over 60 million songs, HomePod features a large, Apple-designed woofer for deep, clean bass, a custom array of seven beam-forming tweeters that provide pure high frequency acoustics with incredible directional control and powerful technologies built right in to preserve the richness and intent of the original recordings.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple is rumored to have a smaller, lower-priced HomePod on deck for later this year, and there are increasing signs that the new model could be on the horizon. In addition to Best Buy offering the HomePod on sale for $199.99 this week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman notes that Apple employees are now able to purchase up to 10 HomePods at a 50 percent discount, up from a limit of two. The larger purchase limit could be part of Apple’s efforts to clear out inventory of the current HomePod ahead of the new model.

Apple employees can also now buy up to 10 (up from 2) with their discount. These things are clearly on the way out. https://t.co/X0ey2QKbxC https://t.co/8sXDf6ifmr — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 18, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: We love our HomePods – they sound great alone and even better in stereo pairs – but we can’t wait for them to be more accessible to a greater number of people who can finally discover what they’ve been missing!