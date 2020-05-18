Apple’s needs to drain their Apple TV product naming swamp

“If you instantly know the difference between Apple TV, Apple TV app, and Apple TV+, then remember there’s also Apple TV Channels, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and the Apple TV apps for Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and TV sets,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “What words are being overused here?”

MacDailyNews Take: Phil “Number (Hold the 9) Pro Max XS XR SE Plus” Schiller: “Uh…”

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Counting the different services, the different hardware, and the different apps, we make it that you can use the words “Apple TV” to mean about eight different things… We do regularly find ourselves having to explain how to get Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on Apple TV.

MacDailyNews Take: All of Apple’s “Apple TVs” explained in a 1,300+ word piece here.

One major product naming goal is to concisely and instantly convey to potential customers what a product is and does. We find that goal particularly humorous when trying to explain Apple TV, Apple TV+, and the Apple TV app to normal people who don’t have time for obtaining doctoral degrees.

The process involved in product naming can take months or years to complete. Some key steps include specifying the branding objectives, developing the product name itself, evaluating names through target market testing and focus groups, choosing a final product name, and marketing it with clarity. Obviously, with “Apple TV,” Apple hasn’t bothered with any of this.

Every day, we thank Jobs that there is no line of Apple TV TVs.