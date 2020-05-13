Ridley Scott inks multi-year Apple TV+ overall deal

Following highly competitive negotiations with multiple other outlets bidding, none other than Ridley Scott has inked a first-look TV deal with Apple TV+.

Of course, Scoot is well known for producing and directing many classic films including, but not limited to, Alien, Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, and The Martian.

Other producers in overall deals with Apple for Apple TV+ include Monica Beletsky, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Ehrin, Lee Eisenberg, Sharon Horgan, Jason Katims, Simon Kinberg, Justin Lin, Annie Weisman, and Oprah Winfrey.

Lesley Goldberg for The Hollywood Reporter:

Under the multiple-year pact, Scott and his Scott Free Productions banner will create and develop new projects for the tech company. With the move, Scott ends his years-long overall deal with CBS TV Studios. Sources say the Apple deal is valued in the high seven-figure range. Scott Free, overseen by David Zucker, Clayton Krueger and Jordan Sheehan, has been a prolific developer on the TV side, with credits including CBS’ The Good Wife and its All Access spinoff, The Good Fight, Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle and AMC’s The Terror. He next has Raised by Wolves, which was developed years ago for TNT and will finally debut with its move to streamer HBO Max.

MacDailyNews Take: So, for those waving over renewing their Apple TV+ subscriptions, is gets ever more difficult with each passing day, doesn’t it? This isn’t some random Joe Schmoe TV Producer here, this is Sir Ridley Scott!

