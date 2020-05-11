Nearly 80 cell towers burned in UK over 5G conspiracy theories

Almost 80 cell towers have reportedly been burned down in the United Kingdom due to coronavirus conspiracy theories that blame the COVID-19 outbreak on 5G cellular technology. The arson attacks began in early April, with 77 towers now damaged.

Corinne Reichert for CNET:

As of April 21, 40 employees of one UK carrier have also been attacked physically or verbally, according to BT CEO Philip Jansen. “We’ve even had one Openreach engineer stabbed and put in hospital,” Jansen said. UK carriers have also asked people to stop burning mobile towers, and the UK’s national medical director called the 5G conspiracy theory “complete and utter rubbish.” The problem might not just be limited to the UK. Local police have reported 7 cell tower fires in the Montreal region of Canada over the last week. However, none of the damaged towers actually house 5G technology, reported CTV News.

MacDailyNews Take: Radio waves cannot cause a virus. 5G doesn’t cause COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 does. Please do not commit arson as we’re going to need those towers for our 5G iPhones later this year, not to mention that it’s a crime that could prove deadly!

It has been claimed that exposure to the electromagnetic fields (EMFs) generated by 5G devices can both cause COVID-19 and increase its severity. These claims are not supported by any evidence (not even extremely weak evidence), and the large body of scientific knowledge regarding the EMFs relevant to 5G demonstrates that those claims are not feasible.

EMF exposure from 5G devices does not cause COVID-19, nor does it have any effect on the disease process or health outcomes of those who are infected by the new corona virus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19. — International Council of Non-Ionising Radioation Protection, April 2020