Apple retail store reopenings come loaded with precautions, limitations

In another sign that the weeks-long stay-at-home orders we’ve all been under to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus are starting to come to an end, Apple is beginning to open its retail stores in the U.S. and around the globe, but these reopenings come loaded with precautions and limitations, so don’t expect the same experience as before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ian Sherr for CNET:

The tech giant closed its stores in March as the seriousness of the virus and the speed of its spread pushed many governments to order people to shelter in place, forcing businesses to close as well. Apple has begun opening some stores outside the US, such as in China and Australia, though with social distancing rules in place. The company said in a statement that it plans to open stores in Alabama, Alaska, Idaho and South Carolina. “Our team is constantly monitoring local heath data and government guidance, and as soon as we can safely open our stores, we will,” Apple said in its statement. Apple said it’s instituting new safety rules for its stores as they reopen. The company said it’ll limit the number of people who can be in a store at the same time. Apple stores tend to attract crowds, and they serve as destinations in many malls. “We recommend, where possible, customers buy online for contactless delivery or in-store pick up,” the company added.

MacDailyNews Take: While it’ll be somewhat of a trial to get in and out of an Apple Store*, on the bright side, communication will likely be easier without the the normal cacophony that Apple Stores have delivered in spades in recent years.

*Apple is asking that customers to maintain social distancing of 6-feet, wear face masks while in the store, and consent to temperature checks in order to enter. Due to social distancing rules, far fewer customers will be able to be in an Apple Store at any given time, so expect there to be a wait to get inside.