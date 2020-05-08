Breakout ‘Defending Jacob’ sets Apple TV+ viewership records

Apple TV+ appears to have had its biggest debut since then with the new limited series “Defending Jacob,” starring Chris Evans. The series also is believed to be setting Apple TV+ records for viewer engagement.

“Defending Jacob” is a gripping, character-driven thriller based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, also stars Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey. The limited drama series unfolds around a shocking crime that rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Apple TV+ appears to have had its biggest debut since then with the new limited series Defending Jacob, starring Chris Evans. According to sources, “Defending Jacob” ranks among the top three series premieres for Apple TV+, logging a big opening weekend with viewership continuing to build in Week 2 and the audience growing by five times in its first 10 days (April 24-May 3) to rank among the two fastest-growing series premieres for Apple TV+. The vast majority of viewers who sampled the show during its premiere weekend watched all three available episodes, and nearly all who watched those also completed the fourth episode released May 1, I have learned. Episode 5 becomes available this Friday, unveiling J.K. Simmons’ Billy Barber as the estranged father of Evans’ Andy Barber. Apple TV+ rolled out November 1 in more than 100 countries and has debuted 26 original programs in its first six months. They have earned 36 award nominations to date… Apple TV+ debuted four original live-action scripted series at launch, led by flagship “The Morning Show,” the service’s most award-recognized show, which also is believed to be its most popular original.

MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t yet seen it, here’s is the official “Defending Jacob” trailer:

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.