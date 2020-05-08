Apple iPhone continues to dominate India’s premium smartphone market

Apple’s iPhone continued to dominate India’ premium (US$500+) smartphone segment with 62.7% market share. However, in India, the sub-US$200 segment continued to dominate, accounting for 76.2% of the market. The mid-premium segment of the Indian market ($300<$500) with a 3.8% share.

According to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, India’s smartphone market saw a relatively flat opening quarter with year-over-year (YoY) growth of 1.5% to 32.5 million units in 1Q20. Despite that, India was the only country amongst the top 3 to see any growth, as both China and USA markets declined YoY by (-20.3%) and (-16.0%) respectively in 1Q20. Inventories remained high throughout the distribution channels due to seasonally low demand in the first quarter, hit with the COVID-19 impact from mid-March 2020 onwards as the nationwide lockdown was announced.

“The online channel grew by 9.0% YoY in 1Q20 due to multiple new launches, attractive discounts, cashback offers, and affordability schemes registering a share of 43.1%. On the other hand, offline channel shipments declined by 3.5% YoY, owing to fewer consumer offers, fewer retail walk-ins, and a more aggressive portfolio available on e-Tailer platforms across leading brands,” Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said in a statement

With a 5.5% YoY growth, the ASP for the smartphone market stood at US$171. The mid-range segment of US$200<300 grew 87.4% with its share doubling to 18.2% in 1Q20, mainly due to the Samsung Galaxy A51, vivo S1 pro/S1, and Redmi Note 8 Pro. The mid-premium segment of US$300<500 with a share of 3.8% declined YoY by (-33.8%); Samsung shipments still witnessed multifold growth with its newly launched Galaxy A71, Galaxy S10 Lite, and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, followed by the realme X2 Pro/X50 Pro and OnePlus 7T. In the premium (US$500+) segment, Apple’s iPhone continued to dominate with a market share of 62.7%, followed by Samsung and OnePlus. The US$700<1000 segment registered a high growth as well, as shipments doubled YoY, with the iPhone 11 accounting for 68% of shipments in this price segment.

The feature phone segment, which still accounted for 41.2% of the overall mobile phone market in India, continued to decline YoY by (-29.4%) with shipments of 22.8 million units in 1Q20. Xiaomi continued to lead in the overall mobile phone market for the second consecutive quarter with a market share of 18.3%, followed closely by Samsung and vivo.

