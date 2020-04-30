5G ‘iPhone 12’ price said to start at $649, ‘iPhone 12 Pro’ at $999

A new tweet from leaker Jon Prosser, who recently reported the release date of the iPhone SE correctly, claims that the base price for each of Apple’s four forthcoming 5G “iPhone 12” and “iPhone 12 Pro” models are very much in line with the price points of the current iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models.
William Gallagher for AppleInsider:
[Prosser] believes that the only price change will be for the lower end of the iPhone 12 range. That consists of the replacement for the 6.1-inch iPhone 11, which currently starts at $699, where the “iPhone 12” will reportedly sell for $749.
Then there is the new 5.4-inch “iPhone 12,” which is to have a 5.4-inch screen, and which Prosser says will start at $649. Prosser added that he is confident of the figures. “These prices were given to me from the same source that nailed the iPhone SE launch date,” he said.
MacDailyNews Take: Prosser’s price list:
• 5.4 iPhone 12 D52G (OLED / 5G, 2 cam) – $649
• 6.1 iPhone 12 D53G (OLED / 5G, 2 cam) – $749
• 6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P (OLED / 5G, 3 cam + LiDAR) – $999
• 6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P )OLED / 5G, 3 cam + LiDAR) – $1,099
3 Comments
ITunes Store is down, perhaps crashed.
I need four 6.7 iPhone 12 . But I wish they are “MADE IN USA”.
I’ve been anti China before the China Coronavirus.
I agree with what you are saying, iSmile! It would be nice if we could just boycott “Made in China” products, however, for the foreseeable future, that would be pretty tough to do.
How about next time we are on the fence about a purchase (such as a new iPhone or other product made in China), we take a breath and try to hold off on the purchase. A suitable alternative may be difficult or impossible to find, but perhaps we could delay our purchases until absolutely necessary.
This will send a message to companies and China. And we can keep a little more of our money in our own pockets instead of lining communist China’s pockets (and military).
I don’t mean to “punish” Apple or other companies. However, we are going to have to collectively break our addiction to China. It will be painful for American consumers and many companies that we shop from.