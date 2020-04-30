5G ‘iPhone 12’ price said to start at $649, ‘iPhone 12 Pro’ at $999

A new tweet from leaker Jon Prosser, who recently reported the release date of the iPhone SE correctly, claims that the base price for each of Apple’s four forthcoming 5G “iPhone 12” and “iPhone 12 Pro” models are very much in line with the price points of the current iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

[Prosser] believes that the only price change will be for the lower end of the iPhone 12 range. That consists of the replacement for the 6.1-inch iPhone 11, which currently starts at $699, where the “iPhone 12” will reportedly sell for $749.

Then there is the new 5.4-inch “iPhone 12,” which is to have a 5.4-inch screen, and which Prosser says will start at $649. Prosser added that he is confident of the figures. “These prices were given to me from the same source that nailed the iPhone SE launch date,” he said.