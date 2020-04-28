What to expect from Apple’s Q220 earnings report

Apple will report fiscal Q220 earnings results after the close of trading on Thursday. The current analysts’ consensus revenue forecast is $54.6 billion, but the estimates vary widely, with the low end of the at $45.6 billion. The analyst’s consensus earnings per share forecast is $2.27 a share, but again, the range is wide, with estimates running from $1.73 to $2.73 a share.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

There are lots of things to watch for this quarter, and not just the final reveal on revenue. • The company is widely expected to announce a new stock-repurchase plan. Apple has promised to eventually reach a zero net cash position; the company had about $100 billion in net cash at the end of the December quarter. Expectations are for a buyback in the $50 billion to $100 billion range, and potentially a dividend hike. • Will Apple provide June quarter guidance? • Investors will be looking for any detail on offerings like Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Card, and Apple Music, and how they have held up in the current crisis.

MacDailyNews Take: Those are just three of the many questions for which Apple shareholders will be looking for answers this Thursday. iPhone sales, future product production progress, and whether Apple’s views on China-centric supply chain and assembly have been altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic are among many others.

Apple is slated to release Q220 results after market close on Thursday, April 30, 2020. We’ll have them for you as always right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. Apple’s conference call to discuss Q220 results is scheduled to start right after that at 2:00pm PDT / 5:00pm EDT. We’ll cover the conference call with live notes as usual, too. Just check our home page around 1:45pm PDT / 4:45pm EDT on Thursday, April 30, 2020 for that link.