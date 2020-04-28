So many different iPads! Which one to buy?

Apple’s iPad lineup is the widest and most-varied the company has ever offered. But, which iPad should you buy? From the iPad Pro to the iPad Air to the iPad and iPad mini, which one is the iPad for you?

Jeff Benjamin for 9to5Mac:

The iPad that’s best for me, isn’t necessarily the iPad that’s best for you, and vice versa. In this hands-on video, we discuss which iPad you should buy in 2020. All iPads that Apple sells now support either the first-generation Apple Pencil or second-generation Pencil (iPad Pro only). And all models, sans iPad mini, support at least one of Apple’s official keyboard add-ons.

MacDailyNews Take: Anyone who says “Apple is too expensive” is unable to discern value, especially when it comes to the 7th generation 10.2-inch iPad. With a 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple Pencil support, the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, unmatched portability and connectivity, ease of use and great all-day battery life, it’s an insanely great value!