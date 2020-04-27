Phobio donates over 150 Apple iPads to Stony Brook University Hospital

Atlanta-based Phobio, a provider of omnichannel trade-in software that simplifies device upgrades, today announced that it has donated 151 iPads to Stony Brook University Hospital.

To reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and make efficient use of PPE, healthcare workers are using the devices to virtually communicate with patients. When language barriers surface, the devices help streamline communication between patients and medical teams. During a time of isolation, iPads also provide patients with an important form of connection with loved ones.

Dr. Edward Sun, Assistant Chief Medical Officer at Stony Brook University Hospital, explains the impact of this technology on patient care in a statement: “This incredibly generous gift from Phobio has enabled us to get iPads to patients who don’t have their own mobile device. We have been able to expand and scale our Inpatient Telehealth services, letting some patients now keep the same iPad for their entire hospital stay.” Sun continued, “Perhaps most importantly, these devices have given our patients the ability to communicate with their families as we, like most hospitals across the nation, have had to institute a no-visitation policy. For patients who are intubated, we are using these iPads to show families the hard work dedicated to the care of their loved ones.”

Phobio sanitized the devices using TB-Cide Quat, a pathogenic disinfectant, which allowed the medical staff at Stony Brook University Hospital to immediately install their telemedicine applications and put the devices to work.

“Phobio is proud to assist Stony Brook University Hospital during this uncertain time,” said Stephen Wakeling, Co-Founder, and CEO of Phobio, in a statement. “Now more than ever, it is critical to help healthcare personnel and provide vital technology needed to safely care for patients.”

MacDailyNews Take: Thanks, Phobio, and congratulations to Stony Brook University Hospital! Use those iPads well!