Major update for Pixelmator for iOS released

Pixelmator for iOS just received a major update! In Pixelmator 2.5, there’s a brand new, Files-based document browser, a new photo browser that makes it easier to browse and open images from your Photos library, and new image size presets along with a new browser.

This update is a really big deal for Pixelmator for iOS. These new features might not be amazingly flashy but they’re incredibly important to the future of Pixelmator for iOS. And the headline feature is the awesome Files-based document browser, bringing a much-improved file browsing and opening experience along with great features like file search, tagging, and more.

MacDailyNews Note: Here are the full release notes:

Pixelmator 2.5 adds a brand new, Files-based document browser, bringing simpler and more familiar document management, a new photo browser that makes it easier to browse and open images from your Photos library, and new image size presets that let you quickly create new images with common sizes.

• Use the new Files-based document browser to open and manage all your Pixelmator documents.

• Thanks to the new browser, it’s now easier to open and edit images in iCloud, on your device, in external locations, or even in third-party cloud storage services.

• With a brand new photo browser, you can now browse and open images in your Photos library more easily than ever.

• Use the new image size presets to quickly create new images with common sizes.

• Take Photo and Open Most Recent Photo have been added as quick actions.

• The selected Flash mode will be preserved after closing and reopening the Camera.

• The strength of the True Tone effect will now be reduced when editing in Pixelmator.

• If certain third-party apps used the PXM extension for their files, having those apps installed could prevent Pixelmator from creating or opening files. Fixed.

• Fixed a number of memory management issues.

• The Pixelmator for iOS Help would sometimes be displayed incorrectly. Fixed.

• Having the Full Keyboard Access accessibility setting turned on would cause Pixelmator to quit unexpectedly. Fixed.