Investors might soon find out what will Apple do with its mountain of cash

When Apple reports earnings on April 30, AAPL shareholders will be looking for an update on the company’s plan to shift to a zero net cash balance sheet, including what the dividend will be for the next 12 months and how Apple plans execute stock repurchases.
While most of the focus will be on the company’s supply-chain and consumer-demand issues connected with the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple’s plans for its cash pile are no small matter for long-term investors.
Apple finished its fiscal first quarter, ended in December, with about $100 billion in net cash. [Evercore ISI analyst Amit] Daryanani notes that, since announcing its intention to reduce its cash balance two years ago, Apple has returned 135% of free cash flow via a combination of dividends and stock repurchases, reducing net cash by about $50 billion in the process.
The analyst thinks Apple will keep ratcheting down the total over time, reaching zero in four years or so. Keep in mind that Apple’s business continues to generate gobs of cash—Daryanani estimates Apple throws off $60 billion to $70 billion in cash a year.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s capital allocation plans – and any potential adjustments due to COVID-19 and its aftermath — will be very, very interesting. Also of interest: just how many shares has Apple repurchased during the COVID-19 panic that saw AAPL briefly trade below $240?
2 Comments
I haven’t seen any major reduction in share count on Yahoo finance since that drop to $240 and I’m rather unhappy about Apple wasting a major opportunity to buy back shares. Apple is not getting much bang for the buck for that mountain of cash and what’s worse is Apple is also carrying a mountain of debt. Both Microsoft and Amazon seem to be doing much more with their cash than Apple is doing or should I say they’re both getting more out of it with their much higher P/Es. Wall Street has far more confidence of growth in Microsoft and Amazon than with Apple. I honestly hope stock buybacks are the way to go for Apple rather than a major acquisition. I think big investors prefer major acquisitions much more than buybacks.
Apple been wiser with their money, than Microsoft and Google over the last 20 years when comes to all acquisitions big and small.