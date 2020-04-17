Apple’s new iPhone SE is now available to pre-order

The new iPhone SE (2020) is now available to pre-order from Apple in the United States and more than 40 other countries and regions. Pricing starts at $399 for 64GB of storage, with 128GB and 256GB options available for $449 and $549 respectively. The first deliveries to customers and in-store availability at select resellers will begin Friday, April 24.

The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone. In fact, it’s a value proposition that’s unmatched by any other smartphone maker.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The new iPhone SE is available to pre-order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in black, white, or (PRODUCT)RED. Customers can get 3% Daily Cash when they buy the device from Apple using the Apple Card.

MacDailyNews Take: Get ’em while they last!