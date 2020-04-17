Apple peels off the protective film in new iPhone SE ad

A new Apple ad for the iPhone SE (2020) peels away the protective film to reveal features like the “small” 4.7-inch design, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID, the ability to capture studio-quality portraits, and water resistance.

Apple iPhone SE ad. A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, comes to iPhone SE enabling great battery life, power and efficiency.
Apple closes the ad with “Lots to love. Less to spend.”

apfelspot via YouTube:

Listen with headphones. Do you hear that? Peeling off that protective layer…

MacDailyNews Take: This Apple iPhone SE ad is cute and effective. Apple’s going to sell boatloads of iPhone SE models!*

*and, unfortunately, it’s now going to be years before all iPhone users are united on the much superior gesture-based iOS vs. the staccato-inducing Home button that we quickly grew to hate five minutes after using our iPhone X units back in November 2017.

  2. They got rid of 3D touch/push/whatever. We can only hope that they will get rid of the ever growing number of increasingly complicated and hidden gestures.

