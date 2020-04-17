Apple Music on the web no longer in beta

Last September, Apple launched a web-based Apple Music experience in beta, Apple Music on the web, offering users a similar experience to the Mac version of the Music app with “For You,” “Browse,” and “Radio” sections, along with playlists, recommendations, and more.

As of today, Apple Music web player has exited its experimental beta period and is now available at music.apple.com, to which the previous Apple Music web player site, beta.music.apple.com, now redirects.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

Once you’re signed into the web version of ‌Apple Music‌ with your Apple ID that has an associated ‌Apple Music‌ subscription, you’ll have access to all of your library and playlist content, as well as the same personal mixes and recommendations you’ll see in the Music apps for iOS, Mac, and Android. ‌Apple Music‌ content plays right in the web browser, providing access for an array of devices and platforms that don’t have native Music app support, include Windows 10, Linux, and Chrome OS.

MacDailyNews Take: While we use Apple’s Music app on our Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, and Apple Watches, the Apple Music web player has always worked well whenever we’ve tried it, even while in testing. Great job, Apple!