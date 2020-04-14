SLING TV offers service free from 5pm EDT to midnight every night

SLING TV is introducing a new kind of happy hour with “Happy Hour Across America,” offering free TV every night to help the nation unwind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SLING TV’s “Happy Hour Across America” unlocks free primetime TV nightly as a public service to American families practicing social distancing at home. Starting today, those new to SLING TV can register to watch free TV every night from 5 p.m. to midnight.

“Since we can’t serve you a beverage or basket of hot wings, we’re introducing a new kind of happy hour – TV ‘on the house’ every night,” said Warren Schlichting, group president, SLING TV, in a statement. “Much like a real happy hour, TV is often a shared experience. So grab your favorite refreshment, tune in with your friends and family, and get those group chats ready.”

As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, television news consumption on SLING TV climbed by triple digits over the last month, increasing 164 percent. SLING TV customers have leaned into TV as their evening escape, with viewers switching from news to entertainment starting at 6 p.m. ET and peak viewership hitting at 10 p.m. ET across SLING TV’s services.

Happy Hour Across America

Happy Hour Across America opens the SLING Blue service to new SLING customers, offering more than 50 live channels, free cloud DVR and over 50,000 on-demand titles, and allows simultaneous viewing on three screens. SLING Blue offers a variety of today’s most popular entertainment and news channels, including: A&E, AMC, Bravo, CNN, E!, FOX News, FX, HGTV, HLN, MSNBC, TLC and more.

Happy Hour Across America participants will have free access to several series premieres and noteworthy TV, including:

• “Deadliest Catch” (Discovery) season 16 premiere – Tues., April 14

• “Property Brothers: Forever Home” (HGTV) season 3 premiere – Wed., April 15

• “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (Bravo) season 10 premiere – Wed., April 15

• “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) season 2 premiere – Wed., April 15

• “Real Housewives of New York City” (Bravo) season 12, episode 3 – Thurs., April 16

• “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (E!) season 18, episode 4 – Thurs., April 16

• “90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined” (TLC) limited series premiere – Mon., April 20

• “Better Call Saul” (AMC) season 5 finale – Mon., April 20

For those who want to participate in Happy Hour Across America, simply visit sling.com/deals/happy-hour to sign up and start watching for free, no credit card required.

“Stay in & SLING” Initiative

Happy Hour Across America is the latest extension of SLING TV’s “Stay in & SLING” initiative, which aims to help keep Americans safe, informed and entertained while practicing social distancing at home. This initiative, in part, provides Americans with cost-free access to news, plus thousands of shows and movies for the whole family, with no paid SLING TV account required.

