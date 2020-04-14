Apple surge contributes to Dow’s 500-point rally

Shares of Home Depot and Johnson & Johnson are trading higher Tuesday morning, fueling a rally for the Dow Jones Industrial Average as investors look forward to restarting the economy after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Dow was most recently trading 532 points, or 2.28%, higher, as shares of Home Depot and Johnson & Johnson have contributed to the index’s intraday rally.

MarketWatch:

Also contributing significantly to the gain are Apple Inc. (+4.76%), Microsoft (+4.27%), and Procter & Gamble (+3.75%). A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.86-point swing.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is currently trading above $286. On March 23rd, Apple hit a low of $212.61. That’s quite an upward swing in 15 trading days!