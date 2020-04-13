Raymond James cuts Apple price target to $305

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso cut his Apple price target to $305 from $360, citing expectations of slower iPhone and wearables demand due to the, you guessed it, COVID-19 pandemic.
Tomi Kilgore reports for MarketWatch:
Caso reiterated his outperform rating on Apple. “Our checks suggest iPhone component order cuts on the order of 15% of prior expectations,” Caso wrote in a note to clients. “Prior to the [COVID-19] crisis, we believe Apple had been forecasting upside to Q2 build plans.”
He said he still expects an iPhone launch in the fall, but at a lower volume.
For all of 2020, Caso expects total sales to decline 2% from 2019, while the FactSet sales consensus of $265.2 billion implies 1.9% growth.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, it’s hardly surprising to see Raymond James cut their price target on Apple from $360 due to very significant COVID-19 headwinds. The sooner we can all get back to work, in relative safety*, the better.
*Nothing is perfect on this rock. We need both a functioning economy and COVID-19 mitigation to coexist as best as humanly possible. This is not an “either/or” issue, this is a “how do we do both the best we possibly can.” We need a nuanced pre-vaccine mitigation plan – social distancing, masks, work from home as much as possible, no handshakes, frequent hand washing, hand sanitizer everywhere, travel limits, etc. – for when this temporary lockdown ends, as it must, many months before a vaccine is available.
I agree with the MDN take. We need to get back to business, but ONLY under strict conditions that protect public health and safety. Without those conditions, we will have another outbreak and another economic crisis.