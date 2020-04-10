President Trump says US will have ‘substantially’ fewer deaths from COVID-19 than initial estimates claimed

On Friday, U.S. President Trump said that the projected number of deaths related to COVID-19 will be “substantially under” earlier models that estimated 100,000 – 220,000 deaths from the coronavirus.
“The minimum number was 100,000 lives and I think we’ll be substantially under that number,” Trump said during a White House press conference. “Hard to believe that if you had 60,000, you can never be happy, but that’s a lot fewer than we were originally told and thinking.”
In Trump also said he’s not going to reopen the U.S. economy “until we know this country is going to be healthy.”
Early estimates indicated the U.S. could have 100,000 to 220,000 deaths from the coronavirus and up to 2.2 million if the U.S. didn’t take any action to control the pandemic.
“We’ll see what it ends up being, but it looks like we’re headed to a number substantially below the 100,000 that would be the low mark, and I hope that bears out,” Trump said.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, the estimates of COVID-19 deaths continue to be revised downward! Please use Apple’s free COVID-19 app and/or COVID-19 website for information on how to mitigate the spread of the disease and more.
10 Comments
The CDC estimates that, from October 1, 2019, through April 4, 2020, there have been:
So, this irrational panic has caused a potential economic depression, that’ll kill more in the end than this “social distancing” has saved, for what will amount to fewer deaths than a typical flu season.
This was all done based on “models” from “experts.”
You know, like the global warming “models” from “experts,” over which the weak-minded get their panties all twisted, demanding trillions be spent on “models” from “experts” that, of course, portend dooooom.
Wake up.
Fox news? Trumpet has gotten rid of the so-called “experts” as a 5 time bankrupt he’s knows better until he can shift the blame to someone else….
There is also a “model” from “experts” that dropped objects will fall at a particular rate based on gravitational acceleration and air resistance. Do you dispute that, too? Any model is based on assumptions, such as how many people are going to comply with social distancing and other mitigation strategies. The high initial estimates assumed low compliance. That terrified people into higher compliance, which was then factored into the models. That brought the estimates down. That does not mean that there was anything wrong with the initial models, only that conditions changed and the models followed.
Corona hospitalizations and deaths on top of regular flu hospitalizations and deaths, so it will be a lot of people! Also corona death rate is still between 3-10 times higher than flu. So if we take 24.000 lower flu death estimate, it will become at least 75.000 for corona, and still more likely far above 100.000. And besides, that is flu death and hospitalizations with having a vaccin! Also the corona virus spreads much faster than flu. The flu death total takes many months, while the corona virus will get the same result in maybe half the time. That’s why hospitals get overrun. And this also causes people who have other illnesses not having their treatment in time, causing even more related deaths. Also, this corona virus results in more hospitalizations that need ICU compared to flu, with damage to the lungs to be much worse compared to flu. So if nothing is done, the country will be overrun and it will be much worse than regular flu. Sure, deaths as the result of diving economy will rise. So we have a choice. We could say let the weak and elderly die, and let lots of people get lung disease, or we can do something to slow the spread but wreck the economy. Difficult moral choice.
Trump supporters are so stupid.
The orange creature has spoken, does he want a metal? over 500,000 cases by nightfall with no end.
Thank you, President Trump for saving hundreds of thousands, perhaps MILLIONS, of lives!
President Trump’s early decision to block travel from China early in response to the coronavirus helped the U.S. avoid massive deaths from COVID-19. – Dr. Anthony Fauci, March 15, 2020
You know who wouldn’t stop the virus? Joe Biden, that’s who. We know Biden wouldn’t have done the travel ban in late January, because he told us every chance he got. — Robert Romano, April 8, 2020
What an idiotic post.
As though he’s been right about anything so far.
Trump is a xenophobe for the travel ban on China!!!!! RACIST!!!!!
-sincerely, your local moronic leftist suffering from TDS