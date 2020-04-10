President Trump says US will have ‘substantially’ fewer deaths from COVID-19 than initial estimates claimed

On Friday, U.S. President Trump said that the projected number of deaths related to COVID-19 will be “substantially under” earlier models that estimated 100,000 – 220,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

“The minimum number was 100,000 lives and I think we’ll be substantially under that number,” Trump said during a White House press conference. “Hard to believe that if you had 60,000, you can never be happy, but that’s a lot fewer than we were originally told and thinking.”

In Trump also said he’s not going to reopen the U.S. economy “until we know this country is going to be healthy.”



Noah Higgins-Dunn for CNBC:

Early estimates indicated the U.S. could have 100,000 to 220,000 deaths from the coronavirus and up to 2.2 million if the U.S. didn’t take any action to control the pandemic. “We’ll see what it ends up being, but it looks like we’re headed to a number substantially below the 100,000 that would be the low mark, and I hope that bears out,” Trump said.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, the estimates of COVID-19 deaths continue to be revised downward! Please use Apple’s free COVID-19 app and/or COVID-19 website for information on how to mitigate the spread of the disease and more.