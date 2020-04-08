Apple releases watchOS 6.2.1 with fix for FaceTime bug

Apple today released watchOS 6.2.1, the seventh update to the watchOS 6 operating system.

watchOS 6.2.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌.

Juli Clover for Mac Rumors:

According to Apple’s release notes, watchOS 6.2.1 fixes the FaceTime bug that prevented Apple Watches running watchOS 6.2 from participating in ‌FaceTime‌ audio calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier. Apple yesterday released iOS 13.4.1 to fix the same bug, which prevented audio and video ‌FaceTime‌ calls with devices running earlier versions of iOS.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve installed watchOS 6.2.1 on multiple Apple Watches with no issues.