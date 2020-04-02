Apple waives App Store cut for qualifying premium video apps

On Wednesday, Apple said the company’s App Store would stop taking a cut of some sales for premium streaming video services on Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, and other Apple devices, including Amazon Prime Video.

Reuters:

To make purchases inside apps on its App Store, Apple requires the use of Apple’s own payment systems and takes a commission of between 15% and 30% before passing on the rest to the third-party app developer. Apple did not say when it began the program [or] how video apps could qualify.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple did say how video apps could qualify for the App Store cut waiver. The premium video apps getting this deal are those which participate in certain Apple features:

Apple’s statement: Apple has an established program for premium subscription video entertainment providers to offer a variety of customer benefits — including integration with the Apple TV app. AirPlay 2 support, tvOS apps, universal search, Siri support and, where applicable, single or zero sign-on. On qualifying premium video entertainment apps such as Prime Video, Altice One and Canal+, customers have the option to buy or rent movies and TV shows using the payment method tied to their existing video subscription.

So, if your fully participate and you meet Apple’s definition of “premium,” it looks like Apple will waive the App Store fee.

