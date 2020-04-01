Amazon Prime Video now allows in-app rentals and purchases on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

3 Comments

Marking a huge shift in Amazon’s approach to Apple’s App Store, which mandates a 30% cut on all in-app purchases, the Amazon Prime Video apps for iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS now allow customers make in-app purchases, including renting and buying films and TV shows.

Amazon Prime Video app in the Apple TV App Store
Amazon Prime Video app in the Apple TV App Store

Nick Statt for The Verge:

Prior to the change, Amazon would not allow you to rent or buy content on the Prime Video app, instead, directing users to a web browser to avoid the App Store fee.

Now, when users log in to the Prime Video app, there should be a message reading, “Browse, rent, or buy new release movies, popular TV shows, and more — now within the app.”

The prices do not appear to have been raised to account for the 30 percent fee… It is not clear whether Amazon reached a deal with Apple or whether it is indeed deciding to pay the full cut.

MacDailyNews Take: And, boom, just like that, we’ll be using the Amazon Prime Video app much more on our Apple TVs!

In a statement, Apple told 9to5Mac: Apple has an established program for premium subscription video entertainment providers to offer a variety of customer benefits — including integration with the Apple TV app. AirPlay 2 support, tvOS apps, universal search, Siri support and, where applicable, single or zero sign-on. On qualifying premium video entertainment apps such as Prime Video, Altice One and Canal+, customers have the option to buy or rent movies and TV shows using the payment method tied to their existing video subscription.

3 Comments

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,