Amazon Prime Video now allows in-app rentals and purchases on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Marking a huge shift in Amazon’s approach to Apple’s App Store, which mandates a 30% cut on all in-app purchases, the Amazon Prime Video apps for iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS now allow customers make in-app purchases, including renting and buying films and TV shows.
Prior to the change, Amazon would not allow you to rent or buy content on the Prime Video app, instead, directing users to a web browser to avoid the App Store fee.
Now, when users log in to the Prime Video app, there should be a message reading, “Browse, rent, or buy new release movies, popular TV shows, and more — now within the app.”
The prices do not appear to have been raised to account for the 30 percent fee… It is not clear whether Amazon reached a deal with Apple or whether it is indeed deciding to pay the full cut.
MacDailyNews Take: And, boom, just like that, we’ll be using the Amazon Prime Video app much more on our Apple TVs!
In a statement, Apple told 9to5Mac: Apple has an established program for premium subscription video entertainment providers to offer a variety of customer benefits — including integration with the Apple TV app. AirPlay 2 support, tvOS apps, universal search, Siri support and, where applicable, single or zero sign-on. On qualifying premium video entertainment apps such as Prime Video, Altice One and Canal+, customers have the option to buy or rent movies and TV shows using the payment method tied to their existing video subscription.
I don’t recall the details, but after a period of time, the 30% drops — to 10%? I’ll guess that AMZN is only playing that lower fee, not the full 30%.
