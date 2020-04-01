Amazon Prime Video now allows in-app rentals and purchases on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Marking a huge shift in Amazon’s approach to Apple’s App Store, which mandates a 30% cut on all in-app purchases, the Amazon Prime Video apps for iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS now allow customers make in-app purchases, including renting and buying films and TV shows.

Nick Statt for The Verge:

Prior to the change, Amazon would not allow you to rent or buy content on the Prime Video app, instead, directing users to a web browser to avoid the App Store fee. Now, when users log in to the Prime Video app, there should be a message reading, “Browse, rent, or buy new release movies, popular TV shows, and more — now within the app.” The prices do not appear to have been raised to account for the 30 percent fee… It is not clear whether Amazon reached a deal with Apple or whether it is indeed deciding to pay the full cut.

MacDailyNews Take: And, boom, just like that, we’ll be using the Amazon Prime Video app much more on our Apple TVs!

In a statement, Apple told 9to5Mac: Apple has an established program for premium subscription video entertainment providers to offer a variety of customer benefits — including integration with the Apple TV app. AirPlay 2 support, tvOS apps, universal search, Siri support and, where applicable, single or zero sign-on. On qualifying premium video entertainment apps such as Prime Video, Altice One and Canal+, customers have the option to buy or rent movies and TV shows using the payment method tied to their existing video subscription.