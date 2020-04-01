Apple, Goldman let Apple Card holders defer April payments

Due to the financial pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple and Goldman Sachs are letting Apple Card users defer April payments without incurring interest.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

The card, backed by Goldman, offered the same program for March payments. Apple Card users need to opt in to the program by messaging a support representative via the Wallet app on an Apple device.

MacDailyNews Take: Thank you, Apple!

Apple’s email to Apple Card holders states:

We understand that the COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments.

Should you need assistance, please [contact] Apple Card Support via Messages and enroll in our Customer Assistance Program, which will allow you to skip your April payment without incurring interest charges.

If you previously enrolled in the Customer Assistance Program in March, you will need to enroll again.