Apple supplier Japan Display finalizes deal to raise $200 million from Apple

Japan Display said on Tuesday it has finalized a deal to raise $200 million from “an overseas customer,” which sources have told Reuters and other media outlets is Apple.

Reuters:

The $200 [million] fund will come in the form of the customer purchasing equipment at Japan Display’s main smartphone screen factory in central Japan.

MacDailyNews Take: As of last year, Japan Display owed Apple more than $800 million for Japan Display’s $1.5 billion factory, $200 million deal would go towards repayment.

Whatever it takes to get some competition into OLEDs and drive down prices.