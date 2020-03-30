‘iPhone 9’ cases arrive at retailers with April 5th release date

The 4.7-inch budget “iPhone 9” or “iPhone SE 2” has long been rumored to be released at some date this spring. Now, third-party cases are arriving retailers such as Best Buy, with specific instructions not to inventory the products until the end of this week.
The image you see above shows an Urban Armor Gear case for the “New iPhone 4.7-inch, 2020.” According to a 9to5Mac tipster, these cases, among others, are being sent to retailers such as Best Buy this week. Those retailers, however, are being instructed not to be merchandised until April 5 — this coming Sunday.
It’s unlikely that April 5 will be the release date for the iPhone 9, but one possibility is that Apple announces the iPhone 9 this week with availability sometime next week.
Analysts expect the “iPhone 9” to offer a 4.7-inch LCD with a Home button and Touch ID, or nearly identical to the iPhone 8, but with a state-of-the-art A13 Bionic processor. Observers also expect a 5.5-inch LCD “iPhone 9 Plus” with physical specs similar to iPhone 8 Plus. If we see one model debut soon, we’ll very likely see both.
MacDailyNews Take: An Apple press release announcing this new “budget” iPhone tomorrow (Tuesday, March 31st, not Wednesday, April 1st in order to avoid April Fool’s confusion) would not surprise us in the least.
