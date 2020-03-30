‘iPhone 9’ cases arrive at retailers with April 5th release date

The 4.7-inch budget “iPhone 9” or “iPhone SE 2” has long been rumored to be released at some date this spring. Now, third-party cases are arriving retailers such as Best Buy, with specific instructions not to inventory the products until the end of this week.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The image you see above shows an Urban Armor Gear case for the “New iPhone 4.7-inch, 2020.” According to a 9to5Mac tipster, these cases, among others, are being sent to retailers such as Best Buy this week. Those retailers, however, are being instructed not to be merchandised until April 5 — this coming Sunday. It’s unlikely that April 5 will be the release date for the iPhone 9, but one possibility is that Apple announces the iPhone 9 this week with availability sometime next week.

Analysts expect the “iPhone 9” to offer a 4.7-inch LCD with a Home button and Touch ID, or nearly identical to the iPhone 8, but with a state-of-the-art A13 Bionic processor. Observers also expect a 5.5-inch LCD “iPhone 9 Plus” with physical specs similar to iPhone 8 Plus. If we see one model debut soon, we’ll very likely see both.

MacDailyNews Take: An Apple press release announcing this new “budget” iPhone tomorrow (Tuesday, March 31st, not Wednesday, April 1st in order to avoid April Fool’s confusion) would not surprise us in the least.