Apple triples length of free trials for its pro creative apps

Giving potential customers sequestered at home a longer window of time to try out software during the COVID-19coronavirus pandemic, Apple announced today that they are temporarily extending the free trials on their pro creative apps, Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X, from 30 days to 90 days.

Lucas Matney for TechCrunch:

Apple said the company hopes the promotion will benefit creative Mac users, and especially students, who find themselves creating and learning in new environments. Logic Pro X retails for $199.99 and Final Cut Pro X goes for $299.99. Apple says that the extended trial is already live for Final Cut Pro X and will be honored for recent downloads, while Logic Pro X should gain the extended trial in the coming days.

MacDailyNews Take: With Apple extending these free trials, now’s your chance to really dig into Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X!