Apple triples length of free trials for its pro creative apps

Giving potential customers sequestered at home a longer window of time to try out software during the COVID-19coronavirus pandemic, Apple announced today that they are temporarily extending the free trials on their pro creative apps, Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X, from 30 days to 90 days.
Apple said the company hopes the promotion will benefit creative Mac users, and especially students, who find themselves creating and learning in new environments.
Logic Pro X retails for $199.99 and Final Cut Pro X goes for $299.99. Apple says that the extended trial is already live for Final Cut Pro X and will be honored for recent downloads, while Logic Pro X should gain the extended trial in the coming days.
MacDailyNews Take: With Apple extending these free trials, now’s your chance to really dig into Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X!