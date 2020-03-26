Apple Developer app updated ahead of online WWDC 2020

This June, Apple’s WWDC 2020 brings a completely new online experience to millions of talented and creative developers around the world via the Apple Developer app.

This year, Apple invites developers to join the company for a fully packed program — including Keynote and sessions — to gain early access to the future of Apple platforms and engage with Apple engineers. At the online WWDC 2020, developers can dive into an exciting learning experience and discover how to create their most innovative apps yet using the latest Apple technologies.

“We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, earlier this month. “The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.”

Today, Apple is rolling out an update to the Apple Developer app (née WWDC app) for iPhone and iPad that brings some important new features.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Here are the full release notes: • Watch videos at multiple playback speeds.

• Interact with the full video transcripts.

• Share stories from the Discover tab and view them on the web.

• You’ll also see accessibility improvements, and other enhancements and bug fixes

MacDailyNews Note: More info and download link via the App Store here.