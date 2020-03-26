US Senate approves $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill

The US Senate passed an historic $2 trillion COVID-19 coronavirus relief bill Wednesday night, as it tries to stem the destruction the pandemic has wrought in America.

The Senate approved the gargantuan bill — the largest economic rescue package in U.S. history — unanimously, 96-0. The bill now heads to the House, which will push to pass it by voice vote Friday morning because most representatives are out of Washington.

96-0 in the United States Senate. Congratulations AMERICA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2020

The Senate just pivoted from one of the most divided periods in recent memory to passing the largest rescue package in American history. And we passed it unanimously. Americans deserved this outcome. I am proud the Senate stepped up. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 26, 2020

Jacob Pramuk for CNBC:

“This is a proud moment for the United States Senate and for the country and we’re going to win this battle in the very near future,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters after the vote. The chamber approved the plan to combat the outbreak as the crisis started to thin its ranks. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., did not vote after testing positive for COVID-19, and neither did GOP Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee of Utah, both in isolation after contact with their colleague. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican, also missed the vote after feeling ill.

MacDailyNews Take: After the House vote and President Trump signs the coronavirus relief bill, both expected to happen this week, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC today that people will start getting relief checks within three weeks.

A valid US Social Security number is required to receive a coronavirus relief check. Payments are expected to be $1,200 for individuals; $2,400 for those who are married and file income taxes jointly. There is an additional payment of $500 per child. Individuals who earn more than $75,000, $112,500 as the head of household, or $150,000 for those married and filing jointly are subject to payment reductions.cChecks will be reduced by $5 for every $100 exceeding those thresholds, completely phasing out at $99,000 in income for individuals, $146,500 for heads of households with one child, and $198,000 for joint filers with no children.