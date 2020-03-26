iPhone assembler Wistron looks to move 50% of production outside China by 2021

Amidst the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Apple iPhone-assembler Wistron chairman Simon Lin says his company is looking to move 50% of production outside China and to significantly grow revenues generated from its factories outside of China, and expects to lower revenues from its China-based sites to about 50% of company revenues in 2021.

Aaron Lee and Joseph Tsai for DigiTimes:

Lin expects Wistron to have 20-25% of its revenues coming from non-China plants in 2020. Wistron has continued expanding its capacity worldwide, with plans to invest US$46.8 million in its plant in Texas… and a maximum of US$76 million to purchase equipment for a plant in India. The company also announced at the end of 2019 to invest in a plant in Vietnam that will enter mass production in 2021. Lin pointed out that switching to a business model of having production spread across different regions is a necessary strategy.

MacDailyNews Take: Genius. Wakeup call successful.



Are you eating healthy? That’s a very important thing.



You know what I stopped eating?







Bat.







But, you know what’s made it so much easier?



The Impossible Bat. – Norm MacDonald



Some language NSFW (but, since you’re likely not at work, due to… bat, here you go):

