iPhone assembler Wistron looks to move 50% of production outside China by 2021

Amidst the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Apple iPhone-assembler Wistron chairman Simon Lin says his company is looking to move 50% of production outside China and to significantly grow revenues generated from its factories outside of China, and expects to lower revenues from its China-based sites to about 50% of company revenues in 2021.

Aaron Lee and Joseph Tsai for DigiTimes:

Lin expects Wistron to have 20-25% of its revenues coming from non-China plants in 2020.

Wistron has continued expanding its capacity worldwide, with plans to invest US$46.8 million in its plant in Texas… and a maximum of US$76 million to purchase equipment for a plant in India. The company also announced at the end of 2019 to invest in a plant in Vietnam that will enter mass production in 2021.

Lin pointed out that switching to a business model of having production spread across different regions is a necessary strategy.

