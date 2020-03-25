Apple shares climb above key support level after rating upgrade

On Wednesday, Apple shares climbed above a key support level in a bullish sign after Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong turned positive on the stock.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

The consumer electronics giant is well-positioned for when the market stabilizes, he said.

Apple stock jumped as much as 4.8% higher to 258 in morning trading on the stock market today. But it ended the regular session down 0.6% to 245.52.

Earlier in the session, Apple stock climbed above its 200-day moving average line and retook its 40-week line. However, it closed the session just below those lines. Also, it’s still trading well below its 50-day and 10-week moving average lines.

When a stock retakes its 200-day moving average it is taken as a major step toward building a new base.