Apple donates millions of face masks to medical professionals

3 Comments

In the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force press briefing today, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced that Apple will be donating 2 million face masks for medical professionals fighting COVID-19.

Apple donates face masks

Pence also asked for other companies to provide other donations of medical supplies, as well as those of smaller business and individuals who may have supplies on hand. “It’s a great time to go to your storeroom. If you have N95 masks, if you’ve got 100 of them, if you’ve got 10,000 of them, load them up and drive them to your local hospital,” said Pence.

Soon after the briefing ended, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the donation on Twitter:

On March 14th, Apple CEO Cook announced: In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.

MacDailyNews Take: Thank you, Apple, for donating millions of N95 face masks to medical professionals!

MacDailyNews Note: More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here. Track the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) here.

3 Comments

  3. And where are these face masks to be purchased? The vast majority are made in China along with other PPE ( personal protective equipment). Maybe Pence should have also asked for donations of bandanas & scarves, since the CDC says they can be used as a last resort. America needs to suck up its pride & admit it needs China’s help. And BEG for these supplies. Otherwise, if you have to visit a doctor, don’t be alarmed if he enters the room with a bandana over his face.

    p.s. Sadly my crystal ball shows an economic depression & anarchy. Be prepared!

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,