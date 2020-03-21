Apple donates millions of face masks to medical professionals

In the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force press briefing today, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced that Apple will be donating 2 million face masks for medical professionals fighting COVID-19.

Pence also asked for other companies to provide other donations of medical supplies, as well as those of smaller business and individuals who may have supplies on hand. “It’s a great time to go to your storeroom. If you have N95 masks, if you’ve got 100 of them, if you’ve got 10,000 of them, load them up and drive them to your local hospital,” said Pence.

Soon after the briefing ended, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the donation on Twitter:

Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2020

On March 14th, Apple CEO Cook announced: In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.

MacDailyNews Take: Thank you, Apple, for donating millions of N95 face masks to medical professionals!

MacDailyNews Note: More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here. Track the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) here.