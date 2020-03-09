Jean-Louis Gassée: What it would take for Apple to ARM all Macs

For years, rumors have swirled that Apple would dump sloth-like Intel and transition to ARM-powered Macs with Apple-designed processors. Late last month, Apple supply-chain uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrotes that Apple plans to release a Mac with an Apple-designed processor in the first half of next year.
Jean-Louis Gassée for Monday Note:
Apple’s home-grown ARM processors will replace x86 Intel chips as the main CPU of our Macs [is] a prophecy that was reinvigorated last week when notorious and prolific analyst Ming-Chi Kuo added a timeline to the prediction: Apple will make the move in the next 12 to 18 months…
First, ARM-ing the Mac would create what I called a “rolling fork” across the seven different main models that make up the Mac line, from the Mac mini to the Mac Pro. Despite possessing an energetic and infinitely-funded magic wand, Apple wouldn’t be able to instantly replace each member of the line with an equivalent ARM-powered model… What would customers think of buying a new x86 Mac when the company just made it clear that it’s now past its sell-by date?
What happens when the “roll” finally meets the Mac Pro? …I had a hard time seeing ARM processors achieve such performance. I was wrong… Ampere designs and sells high-powered ARM chips that compete with the Xeon processors used in cloud servers. Ampere top of the line chips consume less power, about 210 watts, than a competing Xeon CPU needing as much as 400 wats, for about the same amount of computing power… [But] why invest in the development of such a high-end chip for Mac Pro’s low volume?
MacDailyNews Take: Start with the “MacBook” and make it as seamless as possible to users and developers. Play up the benefits, of which there will be many, for some examples: True all-day battery life, universal apps that work across iPhones, iPads, and Macs, etc. Release an ARM-powered Mac Mini and maybe even an iMac a short time later. During the next 1-2 years after the initial launch, work to move all other Macs to ARM. Possibly use Ampere for high-end ARM processors for the Mac Pro. Then, once the efficacy has been proven by the initial batch of ARM-based Macs, rip off the bandaid, and release all new ARM-powered Macs all at once.
Now, the question is, does that seem doable? Again the question is, “What happens to sales of Intel-based Macs?” Do they fall off a cliff like sales of PowerPC Macs during the last transition? Is there some way for Apple to make Intel-based Macs not seem like, or even be, a dead end?
Obviously, there are many questions, but if the benefits to users from moving Macs to ARM are clear and compelling, and the changeover is executed well, Apple-designed ARM-based Macs could lead to greater sales than ever before!
We’ve been anticipating ARM-based Macs for quite a long time now and we can’t for the the process to begin!
Think code convergence (more so than today) with UI modifications per device. A unified underlying codebase for Intel, Apple A-series, and, in Apple’s labs, likely other chips, too (just in case). This would allow for a single App Store for Mac, iPhone, and iPad users that features a mix of apps: Some that are touch-only, some that are Mac-only, and some that are universal (can run on both traditional notebooks and desktops as well as on multi-touch computers like iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and – pretty please, Apple – Apple TV). Don’t be surprised to see Apple A-series-powered Macs, either. — MacDailyNews Take, January 9, 2014
Apple has been, for years, building strength in the enterprise via BYOD and the rise of mobile which Apple ushered in with iPhone and iPad. “Compatibility with Windows” is not nearly as important today as it was even a few years ago… We expect to see Apple begin the ARM-based Mac transition with products like the MacBook and work their way up from there as the apps are brought over to ARM via Xcode and as the rest of the world continues to throw off the Microsoft Windows shackles into which they stupidly climbed so many years ago, lured, wrongly, solely by Windows PC sticker prices. – MacDailyNews, June 19, 2019
Nice work, MDN. You can now begin your subscription site.
One wonders if ARM-based Macs will no longer offer Bootcamp that enables dual-boot capability for both macOS and Windows on all of my Macs. I even have one MacBook Pro configured to boot up exclusively into Windows 10 Pro and dedicated to that OS to take advantage of Windows-only apps.
From a technical standpoint, it should be fairly transparent for Microsoft to get Windows on ARM running on the platform.
Microsoft is there already. They’ve been pushing it for a while now, providing developer kits and stuff. The new Surface X is a Windows 10 device. Some apps need to be converted, but they are doing pretty much what MDN describes above. It’s clear that ARM and iPad like devices and laptops are the future that MS sees, not just Apple.
So I would think a BOOTCAMP for ARM would be doable by Apple as well. I’m more concerned about virtualization on ARM, but I’m seeing lots of Hypervisor activity on ARM as well. DuckDuck ARM and Hypervisor. So hopefully Parallels is working on that.
I see many new ARM PCs out there these days though.
Well, obviously dual-boot would be out, but I’m curious about VMs. AMD already fought the battles allowing the Intel instruction set to be used by anybody. I wonder if a future Apple ARM chip might include some Intel instructions in order to make a viable emulator possible.
I just bought a new Mac Pro and don’t anticipate any change to that architecture for at least 6-7 years. When you think how long the Mac Pro’s of yore have lasted and if these newer ones don’t it will add insult to years of Apple pro user injury by letting them have a much less useful shelf life since they were so late to arrive.
I was wondering about that. If the new, new MacPros move to ARM will that damage the investment of Intel MacPro owners. Cause like you said, that is easily a 7 year computer with the upgrade capabilities and all.
My $.02 is that we’ve entered an era that, for nearly all consumers and the vast majority of Apple business customers, the silicon platform doesn’t matter any more. Back in the day (even just a few years ago), x86 compatibility for Boot Camp was massively more important than it is today mainly because so many server back ends used to run exclusively on Wintel. Now, any company still with a beating heart has a web-based interface and a cloud solution.
What DOES matter is performance, battery life, etc. and all the tradeoffs between them. So, if you’re Apple and you can seamlessly solve the engineering problems that would plague developers (and some consumers) by having a fantastic OS that can run on ARM or x86, then do that. And then just continue to put the best possible hardware compromise into the machines. There are two extremes — MacBook and Mac Pro. One is clearly an ARM candidate, the other x86 (maybe even with Ryzen/AMD at the heart someday) . . . . as long as there are differences in the advantages and tradeoffs between those hardware platforms, then there is a strong desire for an OS that can handle it all.
I do not see ARM running on a Mac Pro anytime soon (as in within a decade). But then again, if some variation of a A-series processor that has like 10 of them in there running faster, cooler and more power efficient than any x86 competitor, then hell why not? Just put the right CPU in the right form factor and make them reliable and beautiful and Apple will keep kick A$$.
As for Boot Camp . . . for many, it is no longer needed. For those who it is, I really think any ARM-based replacement for x86 is gonna have such a compelling speed boost that a hit to performance via virtualization might still make it feasible. It won’t slow like Windows on PowerPC used to be….
Macs moving to ARM, Jean-Louis Gassée, I called it here, two years ago, but nice of you to finally join anyway.
WTF are you babbling about?
By moving to ARM, Apple could continue to increase its PC market share and scoop much of the profits — it currently rakes in about half of the money made by PC makers. And it could do this while catering to its customers in the Affordable Luxury segment who like owning both an iPad and a Mac. – Jean-Louis Gassée, August 3, 2014
There are two main advantages for Apple to start selling ARM-based Macs.
First, there is cost and power benefits that would allow them to have more competitive pricing or better margins whilst delivering long battery life for laptops. Better pricing would certianly help Apple squeeze the market and force the competitors into lower margin territory.
Second, Apple would own the chip design process. With Motorola and then IBM, they were constantly being held back by the lack of new chipsets. The G3 was the really only good example when the chips delivered on time. G4 and G5 development and production were obviously very frustrating for Apple. The switch to Intel was a massive shot in the arm for Macs but now we see more delays in chip production due to Intel’s lack of ability (or motivation) to keep on time with their roadmap.
My guess is that 90% of Mac consumers (not professionals) would not even notice a transition to ARM-based Macs. Most don’t need windows-compatibility and probably being able to run iOS apps easily could be a big advantage.
For those that rely on the Intel-based Mac, the change could be more challenging. Apple would need to commit to keeping the 2 forks alive for multiple years to support legacy machines and also provide a Intel solution for laptops and desktops until the major software players provide the necessary ARM-based versions.