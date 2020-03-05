India plans to airlift components from China to help local tech industry

As India tries to contain the fallout from the coronavirus crisis in China, the Indian government is planning to bolster its growing electronics sector by arranging to airlift components from China, according to government officials.

Reuters:

India’s federal technology ministry has asked electronics and smartphone industry lobby groups to draw up a list of components made in China which then can be airlifted, two of the officials said. China is slowly getting back to work after an extended shutdown, but it is still grappling with a range of production and logistics delays.

Electronics manufacturing, especially the assembly of smartphones, is a bright spot for India’s otherwise flagging economy. But the country is still highly dependent on China for components such as camera modules and display screens.

The emergency airlift plans underscore the interconnected nature of global supply chains and the continued dependence on China for key goods even as some manufacturers – prompted in some cases by the U.S.-China trade war – move to build up capacity outside of China…

The India units of contract manufacturers Wistron Corp , which makes some of Apple Inc’s lower-priced iPhones, and Flex Ltd have, through an industry body, asked for government help in securing components including camera modules and displays from China, according to two industry sources.