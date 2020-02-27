Proposed EU law looks to force Apple iPhone to have removable batteries

Leaked EU proposals could force smartphone manufacturers to to make all smartphones, including Apple’s iPhone, to feature removable batteries. All brands wanting to sell in the EU would have to make sure each smartphone has a battery that can be removed by the user.
This proposal is a long way from being confirmed – it’s currently not even out in the public, as it was leaked by Dutch publication Het Financieele Dagblad, claiming to have seen leaked documents of the impending suggested change…
The rumor suggests that the new proposal will be unveiled in mid-March, which makes it impossible for any phone designed this year to incorporate a removable battery.
MacDailyNews Take: Who knew the EU was comprised of so many wannabe smartphone designers?
As with the EU attempt to force Apple to dump iPhone’s Lightning port, this is more EU idiocy that — even if it does get unveiled, then passed, which it very likely won’t — Apple would never have to redesign iPhones as they already offer a removable battery: the Apple Smart Battery Case. Tack on 50 euros the the price of every iPhone and include one in every box sold in the EU. Done.
So this means that everyone in Europe will come to the UK to buy their iPhones. Happy Days !!
good. there is no downside to giving consumers better repair options
Other than being stronger and waterproof.
Diving watches & dive computers have replaceable batteries. They are stronger and more waterproof than anything Apple makes. Are you saying Apple is incapable?
Apple just wants to force you to buy Applecare by making their disposable gadgets difficult to repair.
Double face palm
OMG. So, your dive watch and computer does what exactly? I’m sure surfing the web under water is wonderful and getting those push notifications that your running out of air on your dive watch works great….righhhhttt. What a moronic argument. Look, when lobbyist and politician become the experts on what products should and shouldn’t have, then we’ll all go back to type writers, TimeX watches, and pencils. Oh, and let’s get ever kid with a phone the ability to mess with their small explosive battery that way they can start the keg camp fires with it. Or a house or plane. Then ever nut with an attorney will sue and extort Apple and say its Apple fault.
You just can’t fix stupid or stop it from breeding….”what ever”.
I you don’t like it don’t buy it.
i’m irritated by the the European fascists.