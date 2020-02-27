Proposed EU law looks to force Apple iPhone to have removable batteries

Leaked EU proposals could force smartphone manufacturers to to make all smartphones, including Apple’s iPhone, to feature removable batteries. All brands wanting to sell in the EU would have to make sure each smartphone has a battery that can be removed by the user.

Gareth Beavis for TechRadar:

This proposal is a long way from being confirmed – it’s currently not even out in the public, as it was leaked by Dutch publication Het Financieele Dagblad, claiming to have seen leaked documents of the impending suggested change… The rumor suggests that the new proposal will be unveiled in mid-March, which makes it impossible for any phone designed this year to incorporate a removable battery.

MacDailyNews Take: Who knew the EU was comprised of so many wannabe smartphone designers?

As with the EU attempt to force Apple to dump iPhone’s Lightning port, this is more EU idiocy that — even if it does get unveiled, then passed, which it very likely won’t — Apple would never have to redesign iPhones as they already offer a removable battery: the Apple Smart Battery Case. Tack on 50 euros the the price of every iPhone and include one in every box sold in the EU. Done.