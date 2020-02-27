Apple loses two key operations, supply chain executives

Apple has lost two key executives who worked in the manufacturing, supply chain, and operations group who were focused on the production of many of the company’s major devices.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

Nick Forlenza, a vice president of manufacturing design, has retired from Apple, while Duco Pasmooij, another vice president who worked on operations, is discussing an exit in the near future, according to people familiar with the moves… Apple has about a hundred vice presidents across the company… [Apple CEO Tim] Cook, since joining Apple more than 20 years ago, has transformed Apple’s supply chain, relying on China to manufacture devices with the help of low-cost, skilled labor, and to ship those products around the world. Apple depends on its operations group to ramp up and produce devices with complex designs and technology.

MacDailyNews Note: Somehow, Apple will survive. Good luck to both in their future endeavors. Gurman reports that the personnel moves “aren’t related to each other nor the recent supply chain disruptions,” citing “people familiar with the matter.”